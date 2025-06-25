Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Juventus star Giuliano Giannichedda is of the view that Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah, who are closing in on joining Nottingham Forest, do not suit Igor Tudor’s style.

The Tricky Trees will be playing in the Conference League next season and are looking to add fresh faces to increase the squad depth.

Anthony Elanga has strong interest from Newcastle United, who had an offer rejected this week, and Nottingham Forest are planning ahead.

Nottingham Forest are looking to land Juventus duo Weah and Mbangula and are currently in negotiations with the Old Lady regarding possible moves for the wingers.

Giannichedda believes that Mbangula and Weah have suffered from the change of managers at Juventus and he feels that they do not suit Tudor’s style of play.

He is aware that English clubs tend to pay more for their targets, but he insisted that their inconsistency in form is seeing them leave at market price.

“This operation surprised me a bit, but thinking about it, it doesn’t seem effective for Tudor’s game”, the 50-year-old told Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

“Mbangula and Weah are very young, with Thiago Motta they were doing very well, and the Belgian, among other things, was the youngster who was showing off his skills the most with [Kenan] Yildiz.

“However, they are two players who have not done very well, they have played little, and they have suffered a bit from the change of coach.

“Then it is clear that the valuations in England tend to be higher, but here we are talking about an up and down season for both.

“And these are the market prices”.

Weah can play almost anywhere on the pitch and Mbangula offers the ability to play on either wing as well.

All eyes will be on the Premier League side to see if they will be able to complete the swoop for the duo, as Weah especially needs to be convinced.