Juventus star Timothy Weah still needs to be convinced by Nottingham Forest to join them this summer.

The 25-year-old winger joined Juventus from Lille in the summer of 2023 and he has racked up 78 appearances, scoring seven times for them.

Weah is a versatile player and although he is naturally a right winger, he can play several other positions, which he has proven in Juventus colours in the last two seasons.

However, the USA international has struggled to pin down a spot in Juventus’ starting lineup and this summer, with the Old Lady planning to rejig the squad, they might decide to cash in on him.

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are determined to strengthen their forward areas and Weah is on their transfer wish list.

The USA international is not convinced of a move to Forest and on Tuesday they once again made an approach to Weah’s camp to understand whether there is room for negotiations regarding his salaries and things they can do to remove hesitation from the player’s part.

However, despite holding talks with Weah, according to Italian daily TuttoSport, the winger is still not completely sold on a move to Forest.

Competition Goal contributions Scottish Premiership 4 in 13 games Scottish Cup 1 in 3 games Europa League 0 in 1 game Timothy Weah at Celtic

Weah has admirers in the Premier League other than Nuno Espirito Santos’ side, as Tottenham and Everton are among his suitors.

The right winger has the experience of playing in Europe, as he featured in nine games for Juventus in the Champions League last season.

Forest also have another winger from Juventus in the form of Samuel Mbangula in their mind and they have also held discussions with the Belgian.

The 21-year-old left winger who played a bit part role last season for Juventus sees the chance to join the Tricky Trees as a good opportunity to progress his career.

Nottingham Forest will need to agree to terms with Juventus to complete a deal for both wingers and all eyes will be on Nuno’s side to see whether they will be able to get a green light from the USA international.