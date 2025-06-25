Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer is ‘one to watch’ regarding Leeds United‘s transfer plans, despite nothing happening on that front at present, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

Hamer was one of Chris Wilder’s preferred starters last season, finishing with 46 appearances overall in the Championship – 41 of which came during the regular season and three in the playoffs.

He has been of interest to Leeds for some time, but the Whites have not been able to bring in through the Elland Road door.

Wilder has now been sacked by Sheffield United after the Blades failed to win promotion.

And with Leeds having booked their spot in the Premier League, they may be an attractive destination for the Brazil-born midfielder.

Leeds have just signed Jaka Bijol from Udinese to strengthen their defence and he joins Lukas Nmecha in through the door.

They are expected to make many more signings though as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

Club Appearances Coventry City 132 Sheffield United 84 Zwolle 50 Dordrecht 39 Feyenoord 2 Gustavo Hamer appearances by club

Hamer however is not a player they are moving towards at the moment, though he has been dubbed ‘one to watch’.

Leeds could decide to turn to him and he does have Premier League experience, having clocked 36 appearances in the division with Sheffield United.

He scored nine times in the Championship for Sheffield United last term and also contributed with seven assists.

Hamer however was constantly in the referee’s notebook and was shown a yellow card a whopping 13 times.

One of those bookings came in February as Sheffield United were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United at Bramall Lane, a game which contributed towards missing out on automatic promotion.

Hamer, 28, has another two years to run on his Sheffield United contract and this summer might the moment of maximum value for the Blades to sell him.