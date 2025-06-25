Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton‘s approach in transfer talks to sell a Saints star have left the player ‘very frustrated’.

Saints are ready for a summer which will see substantial squad churn as the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Aaron Ramsdale, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu head for the exit door.

Galatasaray are weighing up a swoop for goalkeeper Ramsdale, but they have been warned about signing a player who has just been part of a team that have been relegated.

Onuachu has seemed set to go to Turkey too, with Southampton suggested to have agreed a deal to sell him to Trabzonspor.

The Turkish side though have insisted that Saints are increasing their demands, which has caused an issue.

Now the saga is having an impact on Onuchu himself as, according to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, the striker ‘is very frustrated’.

It is suggested that Southampton keep ‘shifting the post’ as regards to a deal and the two clubs are ‘back to negotiations’.

Manager Time at Club Will Still May 2025 – present Ivan Juric December 2024 – April 2025 Russell Martin June 2023 – December 2024 Nathan Jones November 2022 – February 2023 Ralph Hasenhuttl December 2018 – November 2022 Last five permanent Southampton managers

Onuachu has now entered the final year of his contract at St Mary’s and if Southampton do not sell him this summer then they risk losing him on a free transfer.

He had a fine loan season at Trabzonspor and is desperate to move back to the Turkish club.

Trabzonspor can afford to wait, even if they wanted Onuachu in through the door for their pre-season camp, as the transfer window still has over two months left to run.

How quickly Southampton want to conclude a sale remains to be seen, but new boss Will Still is likely to want to finalise the shape of his squad for next season as soon as possible.

Still has been tasked with leading Saints straight back up to the Premier League.