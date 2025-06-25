Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton star Jan Bednarek is in favour of a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor in the ongoing transfer window.

Saints signed 29-year-old Bednarek from Lech Poznan in the summer of 2017 and he has featured in 254 games for the Hampshire outfit so far.

Bednarek made regular outings last season in Southampton’s disastrous campaign, which saw them finish bottom of the Premier League table with only 12 points and suffer relegation.

And relegation has seen a release clause in his contract become active.

Now Southampton are trying to start fresh under their new manager Will Still and they are expecting a host of top names in their squad to depart St. Mary’s this summer.

The Polish international could very well leave this summer with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor on his trail.

Trabzonspor are keen on signing another Southampton star in the shape of Paul Onuachu and they are ready to raid the Hampshire outfit’s defence also.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Saints star Bednarek, who has two more years left on his current deal, is not against a move to Trabzonspor.

Player John Lundstram Batista Mendy Anthony Nwakaeme Muhammed Cham Danylo Sikan Oleksandr Zubkov Wagner Pina Denis Dragus Tim Jabol-Folcarelli Stefan Savic Edin Visca Trabzonspor’s foreign players

The Turkish outfit are not interested in paying Bednarek’s release clause and they want to sign him at a discounted price.

It has been suggested that they have offered to pay €3m to €4m for the centre-back’s signature, which is significantly less than the amount in his release clause.

Trabzonspor have already found it difficult to negotiate a deal for Onuachu and their president has accused Southampton of coming up with ‘endless demands’.

With the transfer market heating up, it remains to be seen whether Trabzonspor will be able to find a quick solution with Southampton to sign Bednarek.