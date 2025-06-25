Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe believes that the level of experience newly-appointed Under-21 boss Rob Page has in transitioning young players will serve as a significant resource for all at the academy.

The Reds have confirmed that they have managed to rope in Page to replace long-serving Under-21 boss Barry Lewtas, who stepped down from his post after 12 years.

Page is a manager with a reputation, having worked on the international stage with Wales for almost four years.

He has also worked with young players at Under-21 level and will therefore bring his experience with him to help in transitioning young players to senior level.

Giving his reaction to the appointment, the club’s academy director, Inglethorpe, pointed towards the level of experience the 50-year-old will bring to the team.

On the issues of bridging the gap between the academy and the first-team, the 53-year-old told his club’s official website: “Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from Academy prospect to first-team footballer.”

Under Page’s stewardship, Wales reached the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Pointing towards that achievement, Inglethorpe added: “His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves.

“But perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad.”

Quite a few of Liverpool’s young players have also left their mark at international level with Page, something that pleases the academy director.

“This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our Academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob’s guidance.

“This level of experience in transitioning young footballers towards the professional game and on to the highest levels of domestic and international football will be a significant resource for all at the Academy, especially the players.”

“Myself and all the staff are greatly looking forward to working with Rob as we endeavour to continue producing players capable of playing at the highest level and in the most demanding of arenas.”

The Reds have a number of their academy graduates playing at senior level for Liverpool and have also been good at international level.

One of them, Harvey Elliott, has just powered England’s Under-21 team to the final of European Under-21 Championship.