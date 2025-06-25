Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sunderland have opened talks to sign Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who has also attracted interest from Aston Villa this summer.

The Black Cats are on a mission to strengthen the squad ahead of the return of Premier League football to the Stadium of Light.

Regis Le Bris wants another goalkeeper in the building and he is looking towards his homeland for a solution.

Sunderland have now opened talks for Nice shot-stopper Bulka and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, they are ‘active talks’.

Aston Villa are also looking at Bulka as a goalkeeping option as Robin Olsen has left and Emi Martinez could also exit the club.

Sunderland will have to make a compelling pitch to the Poland international as other clubs are also keen.

Bulka may be wary about joining a team that have just won promotion to the Premier League, given that newly promoted sides often struggle to survive.

Club Years Chelsea (youth) 2016-2019 Paris Saint-Germain 2019-2022 Cartagena (loan) 2020-2021 Chateauroux (loan) 2021 Nice (loan) 2021-2022 Nice 2022- Marcin Bulka’s career history

Sunderland also recently lost top talent Jobe Bellingham, who has joined Borussia Dortmund, which may have affected them negatively in the eyes of some targets.

Despite being Polish, Bulka came through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea, before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

Nice spotted his potential and secured him three years ago.

He has been Nice’s number 1 between the sticks for the last two seasons, but could well be tempted by the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Apart from a brief loan in Spain, with Cartagena, Bulka has only played his club football in France.

Aston Villa may need to wait for the future of Martinez to be resolved before moving for Bulka, while they also have PSR issues to look this summer, which could open the door for Sunderland to steal in.