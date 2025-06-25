Julian Finney/Getty Images

Johnny Cardoso, who Tottenham Hotspur can sign for a set fee in a window this summer, is set to join Spanish side Atletico Madrid, something which will also be to Spurs’ benefit.

As part of the deal negotiated by Real Betis to sign Giovanni Lo Celso last summer, Spurs reserved the right to sign Cardoso for a set period this summer for a fee of €25m.

Atletico Madrid have been pushing hard for the American midfielder though and now they look set to get their man.

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Cardoso is heading to Atletico Madrid on a €30m deal and will not be joining Tottenham.

He is set to put pen to paper to a five-year contract with Diego Simeone’s side.

While Tottenham will not be signing Cardoso, they will get some benefit from the transfer taking place.

They are set to receive a percentage of the transfer fee, which will be another benefit of the deal they negotiated to let Lo Celso join Betis last year.

It is suggested that the reason Tottenham are not signing Cardoso is because they lack an agreement with the player.

The midfielder has his heart set on moving to Atletico Madrid and is now set to get his wish.

Cardoso has impressed with his performances for Betis and will be looking to take the next step at Atletico Madrid.

Given Atletico Madrid are in the Champions League next season, Cardoso could well come face to face with Tottenham at some point.

Tottenham have already brought in Mathys Tel on a permanent basis and are working to finalise the capture of Japanese centre-back Kota Takai.

Thomas Frank is expected to make more signings as he shapes Spurs up for Champions League football.