West Ham United are ‘the most concrete’ for Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, who is on fellow Premier League side Everton’s list.

The Hammers are looking for big improvements next season as their 2024-25 campaign was a big disappointment, as they could not finish any higher than 14th.

Graham Potter is expected to be backed by the club hierarchy in the summer window and they want to improve upon multiple positions on the pitch.

Getting a striker has been their priority since the January window, but they are focusing on a midfielder too.

Everton, under their new owners, will be playing at Hill Dickinson Stadium from next season, and they are also expected to be ambitious in the transfer market.

West Ham and Everton have their eyes on 24-year-old Nigerian midfielder Onyedika, who plays for Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Everton and West Ham are the clubs in pole position for the Nigeria international.

However, between the Toffees and the Irons, the London club are claimed to be the most concrete for the defensive midfielder.

He has been at the Belgian club since the summer of 2022 and has made close to 141 appearances for them, including 18 Champions League appearances.

Onyedika is considered a very important player for the Blauw-Zwart and they want close to €30m for the defensive midfielder.

The 24-year-old featured in 52 games last season for Club Brugge and his current contract does not expire until the summer of 2027.

Everton and West Ham could end up going head to head for him and all eyes will be on which side can come out on top.