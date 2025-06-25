Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves‘ frontman Fabio Silva has turned down the opportunity to join top-flight German club Wolfsburg, as he is looking to play in Europe next season.

The Molineux outfit have already seen high profile departures from the ranks in the summer transfer window.

Star players, in the shape of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, have already left, and more could be on the way.

Forward Goncalo Guedes has interest from Turkish side Besiktas, and another Portuguese forward, Silva, also has suitors this summer.

The 22-year-old striker has found it difficult to cope in the Premier League since he joined Wolves back in 2020 from FC Porto for a big fee of £35m.

He has been sent out on four different loan spells and in the 2024-25 season, La Liga side Las Palmas had him on loan for the entirety of the campaign.

Multiple Bundesliga clubs, including the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, have shown their interest in him this summer.

Manager Time at Club Vitor Pereira December 2024 – present Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Bruno Lage July 2021 – October 2022 Nuno Espirito Santo May 2017 – June 2021 Last five permanent Wolves managers 406759

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Wolfsburg’s ‘desired striker’ was Silva, who turned them down.

It has been suggested that Silva is looking to join a team who will be in Europe in the upcoming term and Die Wolfe only finished eleventh in the 2024-25 season.

The summer transfer window will be open for more than two months and Silva will be looking to join a team of his liking.

The 22-year-old Portuguese impressed in his loan spell in the last campaign at Las Palmas, scoring ten league goals in 24 La Liga games.