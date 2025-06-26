Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea have no interest in selling their teenage full-back Josh Acheampong, despite interest from rival clubs, according journalist Kieran Gill.

At the age of 19, Acheampong has already played a significant number of first-team games for the Pensioners.

He has four Premier League, seven Europa Conference League and one EFL Cup appearances against his name and has been tipped to have a bright future ahead of him.

Acheampong, on his part, has spoken about the need for him to earn the faith of the manager so that Enzo Maresca keeps playing him.

The 19-year-old, though, has now started drawing interest from elsewhere, with other clubs keen to take him from Stamford Bridge.

There is also an interest in Acheampong from Borussia Dortmund, who have already bought another promising talent in the shape of Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland.

However, the London club ‘have no intention’ of selling the player this summer.

Player From Fee Enzo Fernandez Benfica £106.8m Moises Caicedo Brighton & Hove Albion £100m Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan £97.5m Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic Bilbao £71.6m Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen £71m Chelsea's top 5 record transfers

They consider him to be a potential star for Chelsea in the future and believe that he is still progressing.

It will come as a blow for those sides who would have hoped to lure the starlet away sometime in the summer.

Acheampong has also played for Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup and is set to be part of the manager’s plans for pre-season.

He will be looking to impress Maresca over the course of the summer to put himself in the mix for as much senior game time as possible.