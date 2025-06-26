Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday‘s stars are due back for pre-season training today, but Danny Rohl is ‘not expected’ to take the session as he discusses an exit, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Owls have been struggling with financial issues in recent months, with missed payments, and have been hit with sanctions by the EFL as a result.

Rohl’s work as Wednesday boss has been widely praised and he has been in the mix for other jobs this summer.

Scottish giants Rangers were keen, while Southampton also considered the German, but both clubs now have new managers.

Now Rohl is in discussions to leave Hillsborough and even though the players are in for pre-season training today, he will not take the session.

Rohl is in talks with the club over leaving his role as manager in what would be a big blow for Wednesday.

His backroom team are out of contract at the end of the month, presenting another layer of uncertainty to the situation, while there have been questions over whether the training facilities are ready.

Season Position 2024–25 12th (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Championship) 2022–23 3rd (League One, promoted via play-offs) 2021–22 4th (League One) 2020–21 24th (Championship, relegated) Sheffield Wednesday’s last five league finishes

Sheffield Wednesday looked doomed for relegation from the Championship when Rohl took charge in October 2023, but against the odds he kept them afloat.

Wednesday were never threatened by the drop last season and even flirted with a push to finish in a playoff spot.

With financial issues now seriously biting, Rohl looks to have decided he needs to move on with his career elsewhere.

Sheffield Wednesday represent his first managerial job and Rohl is not likely to be short of offers given his work at Hillsborough.

For the Owls players, they risk being plunged into pre-season without their manager and his backroom staff, which would be disastrous preparation for next term.

There may also be questions about who would take the Sheffield Wednesday manager’s job in the club’s current situation.

Within Sheffield, it will mean though that both clubs have changed manager this summer, with Sheffield United sacking Chris Wilder and bringing in Ruben Selles as his replacement.