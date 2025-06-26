Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Derby County are showing interest in Liverpool defender Owen Beck as they bid to bolster the squad this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Rams were kept afloat in the Championship by John Eustace, who succeeded Paul Warne, last season and will not want to worry for their status next season.

They were keen on bringing back centre-back Nat Phillips, who was on loan at the club from Liverpool last term, but he has joined West Brom.

There could be further business to be done with the English champions though as the Rams are interested in 22-year-old Beck.

The left-back, who is also wanted by Rangers and Wrexham, is likely to sign a new contract at Anfield before being loaned out to further his development over the course of the coming campaign.

Phillips having got such game time at Pride Park during his loan from Liverpool could well speak in Derby’s favour over Beck as the Reds look for the best move for his continued development.

The left-back though was born in Wrexham and the appeal of a move to his birth place club may be something of a factor.

Rangers meanwhile know Beck from his successful loan spell at Dundee and football north of the border holds no fears for the Liverpool man.

Derby boss Eustace has Craig Forsyth able to play as a left-back, while Erik Pieters has departed Pride Park; Callum Elder is another option.

Forsyth recently penned a new Derby deal running for another two years, despite now being 36 years old.

Bringing Beck in appears to appeal to Eustace, but there is set to be a battle for his signature.

The Welshman was on loan in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers last season, but he did not feature in either of Rovers’ meetings with Derby.