Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United all like a defender that ‘everyone’ wants to sign from Italian outfit Atalanta this summer.

All three clubs will be involved in the Champions League league phase next season after they finished, second, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Premier League last season.

They are keen to strengthen, with an eye on top promising young players across Europe, a box that Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini certainly ticks.

Italian champions Napoli are also keen on landing the centre-back, with Antonio Conte a fan of what he brings to the table.

Italian journalist Massimiliano Nebuloni opened up on the situation to Sky Sport 24 (via Area Napoli), explaining: “A parallel path could be taken by Giorgio Scalvini, who is liked by Napoli, Newcastle, Chelsea and Arsenal; everyone wants him, everyone is looking for him.”

It is suggested that there is a €50m asking price placed on the defender’s head, which means interested clubs will have to spend big to secure him.

Newcastle chased Crystal Palace and England’s Marc Guehi last summer amid their desire to sign a centre-back.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 5th 2020–21 8th Arsenal's last five league finishes

He did not move to St James’ Park though and now the situation is more complicated, with champions Liverpool keen.

Scalvini, who is just 21 years old, missed two chunks of last season with a knee injury and a shoulder injury.

As such, he finished the campaign having made just six appearances in Serie A for Atalanta.

The previous season the centre-back made 33 outings in Serie A, as well as eight in the Europa League, which Atalanta eventually won, beating Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

Extremely highly rated, any club that can take him from Atalanta this summer will likely feel they have signed a long-term solution for their centre-back position.