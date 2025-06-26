Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Marseille are ready to offer Roma a hefty fee with a player as part of the deal to secure the signature of Newcastle United target Evan Ndicka.

Roma are need to address a financial situation as they have to raise a fee in the region of €10m before the end of 30th June to balance their books.

The Serie A outfit are considering selling one of their key performers from last season, Ndicka, who has admirers in the market and the Magpies are one of them.

Premier League outfit Newcastle want to bring in a centre-back to ease the workload on their defensive department going into the upcoming season.

Roma are keen for the money and they approached Spanish giants Real Madrid to offer Ndicka, but Los Blancos are not interested at the price.

Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur enquired about the 25-year-old defender early in June and Roma are demanding a fee in the region of €40m for him.

In France, Marseille are showing their keenness to bring the 25-year-old to Ligue 1, but they are not willing to match the Roman outfit’s asking price.

Club Years Auxerre 2017-2018 Eintracht Frankfurt 2018-2023 Roma 2023- Evan Ndicka’s career history

However, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Marseille have come up with a plan to offer Roma a substantial amount with a player going the other way to sign Newcastle target Ndicka.

Former Watford midfielder Ismael Kone is on Marseille’s mind for the deal, but it is still unknown whether Roma find the deal attractive.

Newcastle have continued to take cautious approach in the market as they look to make the budget cover several new recruits.

With the clock ticking, Newcastle might spy an opportunity to land Ndicka on favourable terms if Marseille’s proposal does not impress Roma.