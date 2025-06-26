Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘may well move on to other targets’ if they do not make progress on swoops for Burnley, Brighton and Nottingham Forest players by the end of next week, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Eddie Howe is keen to strike early in the transfer window and get players in so that they can have a full pre-season with the squad.

They have made bids for goalkeeper James Trafford, winger Anthony Elanga and striker Joao Pedro, from Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, respectively.

Newcastle though are not prepared to stand for a lack of progress in the talks with their fellow three Premier League clubs.

If there is no real progress by the end of next week then they may well move on to other targets on their list.

Trafford is keen to make the move from Burnley to Newcastle, but the Clarets have not been keen on losing him and have a high valuation.

Newcastle’s offer for the goalkeeper, along with their offers for Elanga and Pedro, do not meet the asking prices quoted by their respective clubs.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

While Newcastle do have more cash to play with this summer, they are looking to use it wisely as they aim for a real quality leap in the side.

Having finished fifth in the Premier League last season, Newcastle have Champions League league phase football to come and Howe will want a squad strong enough to properly compete.

Newcastle may see Aston Villa as something of a benchmark as Unai Emery’s side managed to reach the quarter-final of the competition.

Villa were only put out by eventual Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Being in the league phase means Newcastle will have eight guaranteed Champions League games, further adding to the demands of the fixture list.

While some big clubs play weaker teams in the EFL Cup, having won the tournament last season, the onus will be on Newcastle to make a real fist of defending it.

Whether Burnley, Brighton and Nottingham Forest will be influenced by Newcastle holding out the threat of walking away from deals remains to be seen.