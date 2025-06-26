Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Newcastle United have received a boost in their interest in Evan Ndicka, as the prospect of joining Marseille ‘does not excite’ the Roma defender.

The Magpies are trying to add quality options to their backline to compete with conviction in the Premier League and the Champions League in the approaching campaign.

Eddie Howe’s side are looking to strengthen multiple positions and adding a central defender is one of them.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has been a long-term target on their list, but Liverpool’s entry in the race has made it more difficult.

Newcastle have shifted their attention towards Serie A and Roma’s Ndicka has been widely linked with being of interest.

The Italian club are trying to raise money before this month ends to balance the books and they are open to letting the Ivory Coast defender go this summer.

Real Madrid have already been offered him, but they were not interested at the price.

Marseille have also been keen, and have been looking to include a player and cash for Ndicka to bring in the Newcastle target in the window.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

However, according to Italian journalist Paolo Rocchetti, the Ivorian does not fancy the Stade Velodrome as an option as it does not excite him.

That could well boost Newcastle as it would remove important competitors from the race.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United, alongside the Magpies, have also shown interest in the 25-year-old.

It is Newcastle who have been the most heavily linked in recent days.

Now it remains to be seen if the interested Premier League clubs will be trying to take advantage of Roma’s financial issues and if they will make an attempt to get him at a good price.