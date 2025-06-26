Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘plan to accelerate’ in their efforts to bring in goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley this summer.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has made bringing in a new goalkeeper a priority for the club and Trafford has been the preferred option for some time, with the club long time suitors.

There had been a lack of progress on a deal as Burnley hold out for a high price; the Clarets would ideally not like to lose their goalkeeper.

Now though Newcastle have been working intensively on the deal, with club to club talks having taken place.

Newcastle want to make real progress towards putting Trafford at the disposal of Howe for pre-season and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, ‘plan to accelerate’.

They do not want their pursuit of a priority target to drag on and are keen to get Trafford in through the door soon.

The shot-stopper is ready to make the move to the Magpies and is widely viewed as the club’s potential long term number 1.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Burnley conceded just 16 goals in the Championship over the course of last season as a solid defence was the basis for Scott Parker’s side to win promotion.

At Newcastle though, Trafford will be able to play in the Champions League next term, while the Magpies will be eyeing winning back to back pieces of silverware after lifting the EFL Cup.

Newcastle have a number of other positions they want to recruit for, with a centre-back, a winger and a striker all on the agenda at the club.

They recently made an offer for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, but that was quickly knocked back.

Newcastle are expected to spend more freely this summer than in previous summers, however keeping an eye on meeting PSR rules will still be in their thoughts.