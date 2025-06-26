Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United are not looking at a swap deal involving one of their key transfer targets this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side are pushing on multiple fronts to make signings as they look for a goalkeeper, a centre-back and an attacker to come in through the door.

While Howe would ideally like fresh faces to be signed in time for pre-season, there is no guarantee that will happen.

They have been pressing the accelerator on a swoop to land Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford and he is a priority signing.

Any suggestions that there could be some sort of player exchange though are wide of the mark, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley are not keen on losing their custodian, but he wants the move to St James’ Park.

When Trafford played in the Premier League for Burnley, his performances came majorly under the microscope as the Clarets were relegated.

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves stated his view that Vincent Kompany nearly ruined Trafford’s career when he was in charge at Turf Moor.

Groves said: “Vincent Kompany used Burnley as a vanity project.

“He kept playing in the same way, same style, playing out from the back, centre halves splitting.

“He nearly ruined James Trafford’s career because he wasn’t confident the way they were playing and nobody wanted the ball.”

Trafford could end up coming up against Kompany in the Champions League next season as Newcastle have qualified for the league stage and Kompany’s Bayern Munich are also in the competition.

The goalkeeper will also hope that moving to Newcastle can further his international ambitions as he looks to dislodge Jordan Pickford in the England side.