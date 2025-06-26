Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A club interested in signing a Rangers star have ‘not yet received a signal’ that the player is prepared to join them this summer.

The Gers have just landed Max Aarons on a loan deal from Premier League side Bournemouth and more additions are expected at Ibrox in the coming weeks.

There will also have to be departures too and the likes of Cyriel Dessers and Robin Propper have been linked with an exit.

Rangers signed 31-year-old centre-back Propper from FC Twente last summer and he started the majority of the games in the Gers defence in the last campaign.

Despite starting games regularly, Propper has struggled to live up to expectations and a return to the Netherlands could be on the cards.

The Ibrox outfit have a new manager at the helm in the form of former Southampton boss Russell Martin, which has created doubt regarding his future at Ibrox.

Propper has been linked with a return to his former club Twente, for whom he has played 115 games in three seasons.

The Dutch club’s sporting director Jan Streuer has said that they would like to welcome the 31-year-old centre-back back in Enschede in the future.

It has been suggested that Propper has already agreed to rejoin Twente, as the Dutch giants have already struck a deal in the region of £1.5m with Rangers to sign the centre-back.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

But according to Dutch journalist Tijmen van Wissing, there is no truth in the claim that Propper has agreed to the move and ‘they have not yet received a signal’ that he will.

The Eredivisie outfit have not received any indication that the defender will surely return to them in the ongoing window despite claims of both parties reaching an agreement.

Twente boss Joseph Oosting recently confirmed that they have held talks with the Rangers star and he hopes that Propper returns.

Rangers are set to undergo rebuilding under Martin and Propper does not look to be in his plans.

Last season, the Dutch centre-back made 43 appearances for the Gers in all competitions, racking up nine cautions.