Portsmouth are one of the clubs who are keen on Silkeborg midfielder Pelle Mattsson, amid a host of Championship sides being interested in him.

Pompey stayed up in the second tier in the recently ended Championship campaign under their highly-rated manager John Mousinho.

They banked on their fantastic home form, as they made Fratton Park a fortress throughout the season and regularly defied the odds.

Portsmouth have made only one signing so far this summer, as Australian striker Adrian Segecic has been brought in on a three-year deal.

However, they are only getting started, as they are looking to bring in more fresh faces from clubs outside England.

Pompey now appear to be looking to strengthen their engine room, as a midfielder is being eyed for a possible swoop.

And now, according to Danish outlet Bold, Mousinho’s side are one of the clubs who have shown interest in Mattsson.

The Silkeborg midfield star, though, has no shortage of suitors, especially from England, as multiple Championship clubs are in for the 23-year-old.

The defensive midfielder is a youth product of the Danish top-flight club and has close to 150 senior appearances for them.

It is still unclear which are clubs who are keen on the former Denmark Under-19 international, but Pompey may need to beat off substantial competition if they are to land him.

Mattsson’s current deal at Silkeborg will expire at the end of next year and it remains to be seen if and when the Danish side will be tested with offers for the 23-year-old.