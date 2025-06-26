Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are ‘currently considering’ a move for a Leeds United target who has been offered to the club.

Leeds have just signed Jaka Bijol to strengthen their defence and he has followed forward Lukas Nmecha through the door.

More signings are expected and Sheffield United‘s Gustavo Hamer is someone who has generated long term interest at Leeds.

He was named the Championship’s Player of the Year in the 2024-25 campaign, racking up ten goals and eight assists.

The Dutch midfielder has been on Leeds’ list for a while now, and even though they have not taken any concrete steps for him, he has been dubbed ‘a player to watch’ for the Whites.

He started his career in Netherlands with Feyenoord, but he has played the majority of his football in the Championship.

Now a possible Bramall Lane exit could be on the cards and Hamer could be given a route back to the Netherlands.

And according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, PSV are ‘currently considering’ the midfielder after he was offered to them as an option.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

If PSV decide to progress their interest then Leeds could have to quickly decide whether to rival them.

Hamer’s contract is not up until the summer of 2027 at Bramall Lane, but Sheffield United’s failure to secure promotion could lure him away from the club amid interest from other clubs.

The 28-year-old has 36 Premier League matches under his belt, where he has scored four times and made seven assists.

PSV will be playing in the Champions League next season and it remains to be seen if they will offer Hamer a way back to his home in the window.