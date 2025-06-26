Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lille are making positive progress in their bid to sign Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, having held talks with him, and an idea of the possible cost of the deal for the French side has emerged.

The Ligue 1 outfit, who finished fifth last term, have come out from a pack of clubs showing interest in the Moroccan to push forward and try to do a deal.

Matters are moving quickly and it has been suggested that he has reached an agreement on a contract with Lille following discussions.

They were, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, ‘positive’ and Igamane is ‘very excited’ about the prospect of signing for Lille this summer.

Lille must now sit down with Rangers to hold talks about agreeing a fee to take Igamane to France.

It is suggested ‘the deal could cost more than €15m’ for the French side.

Lille have not completely seen off competition for the Moroccan striker yet though and another Ligue 1 side, believed to be either Strasbourg or Rennes, remain in the running.

The other interested club are though starting from a position further back than Lille in terms of progress.

For Rangers, creating a form of bidding war between could could be seen as highly desirable as it could up the price.

Lille will hope that Igamane wanting to join them and already agreeing a contract puts them in a strong position to withstand any competition that emerges.

Having lost Jonathan David this summer, Lille are desperate to fill the void and see Igamane as a key part of doing that.

For Rangers though, losing the promising striker could well be a blow, unless new boss Russell Martin already knows who he wants to come in to replace the Moroccan.

Time is not on the Gers’ side this summer as they have important Champions League qualifiers to play.