Michael Steele/Getty Images

Rangers ‘are weighing up’ a swoop to bring in Dor Turgeman from Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv as they face the prospect of losing Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers.

French top flight side Lille are in talks to sign Igamane from the Gers and a fee of over €15m could be the sale price.

Igamane is enthusiastic about the switch to Lille and has already agreed a contract.

Dessers is wanted by AEK Athens, who would like to take the Rangers hitman to Greece this summer.

Rangers will need to move quickly to bring in new attacking players as they have already started pre-season training under new boss Russell Martin, who needs to win over the doubters.

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Rangers ‘are weighing up’ a raid on Maccabi Tel Aviv for Turgeman, but only ‘after’ either Dessers or Igamane go.

The Israeli is just 21 years old and last season hit 20 goals in 44 outings for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

Rangers could see him as someone who will develop quickly in the future, as they look to establish a player trading model.

Turgeman has been capped by Israel at international level, with his bow coming in 2023.

He played in the Europa League league phase last season, but scored just once for Maccabi Tel Aviv, against Real Sociedad.

It is unclear how much Rangers would have to pay for the Israeli, however he has entered the final year of his contract at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Turgeman came through the youth set-up at Maccabi Tel Aviv, who he helped to win the Israeli league title last term, two points ahead of Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have been drawn to face Cypriot side Pafoa in the Champions League second qualifying round, while Rangers will be playing Panathinaikos.

While Maccabi Tel Aviv will be going through the Champions Path in qualifying, Rangers are in the League Path.