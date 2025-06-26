Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Trabzonspor’s supremo Ertugrul Dogan ‘sat down at the table’ with Southampton officials on Wednesday to try to progress the Paul Onuachu deal.

The Turkish side have been working overtime to sign the Nigerian striker and thought they had a deal in place with Saints.

They then accused Southampton of moving the goalposts with endless demands relating to bonuses and the final fee.

Onuachu, who wants the move to happen, has now become hugely frustrated by the process.

Trabzonspor are not giving up though and, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, their supremo sat down for talks with Southampton officials on Wednesday.

He pushed for Saints to accept an offer of €6m plus bonuses, while Southampton are expecting a €9m transfer fee.

With Onuachu out of contract at Southampton next summer, now is the best chance for Saints to bring in a substantial fee from his exit.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

The striker has his heart set on moving to Trabzonspor, where he had a successful loan spell, and is hoping the two sides can agree deal.

Onuachu is standing by to fly to Turkey to undergo a medical with the Black Sea Storm.

He had few chances at Southampton under Russell Martin last season, but when Ivan Juric took charge, opportunities in the side came more often.

Now Saints have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Will Still as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

And Onuachu is unlikely to be playing in the division, with the only question mark being over how much Southampton will bring in from his sale.