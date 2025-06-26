Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Italian club Como are now in talks with Celtic about landing Newcastle United linked winger Nicolas Kuhn.

Kuhn is in demand this summer as RB Leipzig have been trying to sign him, while he has long been linked with Newcastle, who also want a winger.

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has been their preferred choice, but they have seen a bid for him turned down.

Now, if Newcastle wish to turn to Kuhn, they may have to move quickly.

The German attacker had a fantastic recent campaign with the Scottish champions, as he contributed to 26 goals directly in 51 games.

Kuhn has a genuine interest from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and they are ‘intensifying’ their efforts to sign the Celtic star.

Serie A club Como have now joined RB Leipzig for the Newcastle target, as they are currently in talks with Celtic for him, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Como have shown their ambition in the market with their transfer activities and Cesc Fabregas’ presence could become key for them to convince their targets.

German club Leipzig failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League and that could put them in a difficult position to do their deal.

It is unclear just how much financial firepower Como can throw at the deal to land Kuhn, but they do believe they can get him.

All eyes will be on where the talks with Celtic lead and whether Newcastle decide to enter the race in the coming hours as it heats up.

Como managed a finish of tenth place in Serie A last season in what was a promising campaign.