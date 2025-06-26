Stu Forster/Getty Images

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu ‘will arrive’ in Turkey on Monday to finalise a three-year deal with Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor’s push to sign Onuachu began last summer and has taken twists and turns.

There have been disagreements on more than one front between the two clubs, with Trabzonspor trying constantly to bring his price down.

It was revealed on Thursday that the Trabzonspor supremo Ertugrul Dogan sat down with Southampton officials to try to make progress on a proposed deal.

Things have now progressed in a positive direction and an agreement has been reached.

According to Turkish outlet Transfer Merkezi, the player is set to travel to Turkey on Monday to finalise a move.

Once the formalities are complete, Onuachu will sign a three-year contract with Fatih Tekke’s team.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

Onuachu found success at Trabzonspor on a loan spell and a return there will be a welcome move for him.

In 25 appearances for Trabzonspor, Onuachu scored 17 goals and will want to replicate that form yet again next season.

A delay in finalising the permanent exit has left Onuachu hugely frustrated.

It is unclear exactly how much Trabzonspor will be paying to take Onuachu to Turkey on a permanent basis.