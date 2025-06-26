Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart have now set a new price tag for their in-demand hitman Nick Woltemade, who is on Everton and Liverpool’s transfer wish list.

Woltemade is shining at the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia and Germany Under-21s will meet England Under-21s in the final on Saturday.

It comes off the back of a good season for the Stuttgart man, who is increasingly drawing admiring glances from interested clubs.

Liverpool have already signed two players from the Bundesliga in the shape of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s frontman Hugo Ekitike is a player they are keen on, but Stuttgart’s 23-year-old Woltemade is also on their list.

Their city rivals Everton are also trying to show their ambition as The Friedkin Group are looking to back David Moyes, who showed them promise with a positive end to the last season.

Everton are also keen on bringing a new striker in and Woltemade is a player they have been widely credited with interest in.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

It was suggested earlier this month that Stuttgart are demanding at least €40m to let the German go, but now that valuation has changed.

According to German daily Bild, Die Roten have upped their asking price to €60m now for their in-demand striker.

He is currently in red-hot form with the Germany Under-21s in the Under-21 European Championship and German giants Bayern Munich have shown interest in him as well.

Now it remains to be seen if the interested clubs, including Liverpool and Everton, will go to a bidding war for the 23-year-old later in the summer as he will go on holiday after the tournament.