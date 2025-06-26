Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘preparing an offensive’ to get ahead in the race to sign ‘explosive’ Arsenal target Dorgeles Nene.

Spurs are set to enter a new era with Thomas Frank at the helm and Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy is ready to back him in the market.

Tottenham are planning to bring in a left winger this summer, with Heung-Min Son set to enter the final year of his contract and his long term future is in doubt.

They have Red Bull Salzburg’ highly rated 22-year-old winger Nene in their sights, with a host of European outfits lining up to secure a deal for him.

Tottenham are facing competition from their north London rival Arsenal to sign Nene, who signed a contract extension with Salzburg in September which will keep him at the club until 2028.

The Malian forward is also on the transfer wish list of Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and the French outfit are notorious for signing young talented players.

Spurs are aware that they will face stiff competition in their attempt to land Nene and that is why they are ‘preparing an offensive’ to get ahead of their rivals in the hunt for the ‘explosive’ winger, according to French journalist Sebastien Vidal.

Player From Fee Richarlison Everton £60m Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £55m Tanguy Ndombele Lyon £55m Brennan Johnson Nottingham Forest £45m Cristian Romero Atalanta £44m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Nene is currently in the USA with Salzburg, playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, where he has already featured twice but has yet to find his name on the scoresheet.

Signing forward players has been on Arsenal’s agenda for the last few windows and this summer they are determined to strengthen their attacking department properly.

Nene scored 13 goals while laying on eight assists in 30 league games for Salzburg last term and caught the attention of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are closing in on securing the signature of Tottenham target Christian Norgaard in the ongoing window, as the player has been booked for a medical.

Spurs will not want to be beaten once again by their London rivals to secure Nene’s signature and it remains to be seen whether they can strike a quick deal for the winger with Salzburg.