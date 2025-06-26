Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

French side Lille ‘will make an initial offer’ to Rangers for striker Hamza Igamane, who also has Marseille chasing him.

Rangers only landed the Moroccan last summer, but he showed clear potential throughout a disastrous campaign for the Gers, which saw Philippe Clement sacked.

Igamane’s performances have put him on the radar of clubs in France and he has already agreed personal terms with Lille on a three-year contract.

Lille though will need to agree a fee with Rangers for the striker and, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, they ‘will make an initial offer’ to the Gers for him.

As Igamane has agreed a contract with Lille, if a deal can be done with Rangers then the transfer could move quickly.

However, Lille are not the only Ligue 1 side keen on landing the Rangers striker.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille are also admirers and ‘want’ to take him to the Stade Velodrome this summer.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

While Lille finished fifth and missed out on a spot in next season’s Champions League, Marseille came second in Ligue 1 and will be in the league phase of the competition.

That is likely to make them an attractive proposition for Igamane.

Igamane has also been on the radar of Everton and West Ham this summer, with it suggested interested clubs are ‘drooling’ over the prospect of landing him.

Rangers have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Russell Martin and he now has the players at his disposal for pre-season.

Given Cyriel Dessers is also attracting interest, Martin could well be facing the very real prospect of losing his top two strikers this summer.

And with Champions League qualifiers approaching for Rangers, the new Gers boss will want a resolution on each of their respective futures quickly in order that he can plan.