Wolves boss Vitor Pereira believes that full-back Jeremy Toljan is the ‘ideal solution’ to his need for a right-back and ‘contact has been made’.

The Molineux outfit will see change this summer as Pereira looks to cope with key departures.

Rayan Ait-Nouri headed to Manchester City, while Matheus Cunha moved to Manchester United.

Attacking midfielder Fer Lopez has been brought in from La Liga side Celta Vigo, but Wolves are inching toward a move for a full-back.

Nelson Semedo’s future at Molineux is still up in the air and they need an experienced player to fill that position if he leaves.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Sassuolo’s Toljan is a player who is being considered seriously by Wolves.

It has been suggested that Wolves boss Pereira feels Toljan is ‘the ideal solution’ for his requirements at Wolves for the right-back position.

Club Country Hoffenheim Germany Borussia Dortmund Germany Celtic Scotland Sassuolo Italy Jeremy Toljan’s previous clubs

Wolves have made contact for the German, but he has no shortage of suitors with his contract set to expire in a few days.

The 30-year-old could continue in the Serie A, as Genoa have been keen, but he has clubs from Spain interested in him as well.

The experienced full-back had spells at Borussia Dortmund, Sassuolo and Celtic, and now he could be heading to England if he looks favourably upon Wolves.

It remains to be seen if Pereira will be able to convince the German to come to Molineux, amid competition from other European clubs.