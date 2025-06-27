Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot ‘has rejected’ a potential signing for the Reds, making a big call and leaving the player with one fewer option to choose from this summer.

The Merseyside outfit have just secured their fourth signing of the summer in the form of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and they have so far shown that they mean business in the ongoing transfer window.

Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong are also in the building.

Departures from their forward department are expected to happen, with Darwin Nunez wanted by Napoli, a destination he is keen on, and Federico Chiesa also tipped to return to Italy.

Adding a centre forward in the ongoing window is high on Liverpool’s agenda and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is someone they are interested in.

Liverpool are suggested to have brought up the Nigeria international during talks for Nunez to go to Napoli.

The Premier League champions floated the idea of an exchange where Napoli would receive Nunez and Chiesa for Osimhen, but that has been declined by president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who wanted an extra €20m on top.

Osimhen, in the meantime, has rejected a big-money move to Saudi Arabia as he wants to stay in Europe.

One Turkish commentator suggested he is waiting for the likes of Liverpool and leaving Galatasaray on the backburner.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

It looks like an offer from Merseyside might not arrive for the Nigerian in the window though, as according to Italian daily II Mattino (via Calcio Napoli 24), Liverpool boss Slot ‘has rejected’ the idea of Osimhen joining this summer.

It is suggested that the Dutch tactician is more of a fan of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and wants to bring the Magpies star to Anfield.

Newcastle are keen on keeping one of their standout performers from last season, Isak, at the club and Liverpool would have to pay a high fee to convince them to part ways with the Swedish international.

Even then, it is unclear Newcastle would play ball.

Liverpool have also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, but if Slot has rejected the idea of signing Osimhen then it is unclear who might come in, with Isak and Ekitike more expensive options than the Nigerian.

Osimhen can be signed by triggering a release clause of €75m in his Napoli deal.