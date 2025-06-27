Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal are expected to go back to Valencia with a second offer for Aston Villa linked defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Aston Villa have been keen to secure a deal for a quality centre-back in the ongoing window but so far have failed to recruit one.

Valencia’s Mosquera, who the Spanish outfit consider an important part of their squad, has been on their list for a long time.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig took the lead in the race for the Spanish Under-21 international and agreed on personal terms with the Villa target.

However, the equation regarding Leipzig’s interest changed after the arrival of new boss Ole Werner, who is not too keen to add Mosquera.

Realising an opening, Arsenal went in with a bid to Valencia to sign Mosquera, but their bid failed to impress the La Liga outfit.

However, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Valencia believe Arsenal ‘will return’ with another offer for the young centre-back.

Player To Fee Folarin Balogun Monaco £35m Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool £35m Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace £30m Alex Iwobi Everton £28m Emile Smith Rowe Fulham £27m Arsenal's top 5 record transfer sales

Valencia have no intention of selling Mosquera as they want to extend his contract, but they have yet to table a formal proposal to the player.

The Spanish outfit are waiting for their new CEO, Ron Gourlay, to arrive, which is scheduled to be in the first week of July, before they offer him a new deal.

Aston Villa will have to move fast in the upcoming days if they are serious about signing Mosquera because Arsenal with Champions League football could tempt him to join them.

Carlos Corberan rates the centre-back very highly and he featured in 37 league games for them, racking up six cautions.

The 21-year-old was recently part of the Spain national team in the Under-21 European Championship and played in three games before getting knocked out in the semi final by England.