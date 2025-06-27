Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aston Villa have enquired regarding Venezia star Jay Idzes, who ‘is destined to leave’ the Italian side during this summer’s transfer window.

The Villa Park side have made landing a centre-back a priority amid Axel Disasi heading back to Chelsea at the end of his loan; Disasi is now attracting Juventus.

Unai Emery has been left with only three options in the centre-back area in the form of Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa.

The Spanish tactician is looking at the Italian market to bring in reinforcements and Venezia star Idzes has caught his attention.

Venezia signed the Indonesian centre-back from Dutch outfit Go Ahead Eagles in the summer of 2023 and he helped them secure promotion to Serie A in his first season.

However, last season did not go according to plan and despite Idzes’ efforts, Venezia were relegated from Serie A.

Following Venezia’s relegation, several outfits have shown keenness to sign Idzes, who has two more years left on his contract.

Player From Fee Amadou Onana Everton £50m Ian Maatsen Chelsea £37.5m Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen £34.2m Emiliano Buendia Norwich City £33m Pau Torres Villarreal £31.5m Aston Villa's top 5 record transfers

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Villa have made an enquiry regarding his availability this season, although they are not the only club to do so.

Fiorentina have also enquired and other suitors in Italy, Udinese, have submitted an offer in the region of €5m to €6m for him.

It is suggested that he is ‘destined to leave’ Venezia this summer.

Udinese recently lost their key defender Jaka Bijol to newly promoted Leeds United and they want to sign Idzes as his replacement.

However, Udinese’s bid might not be enough, as Venezia rate the Aston Villa target very highly and will want more money out of the deal.

Last season, Idzes made 35 league appearances for the Venice outfit and captained them in the later part of the season in several games.