Charlton Athletic have been determined to stop information about transfer targets leaking out this summer, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

The Addicks were late entrants to the Championship, having only managed to earn promotion through the playoffs in League One.

There is work to be done by manager Nathan Jones and the entire club to decently equip the team for the challenge that lies ahead in the second tier, where there are a large number of big fish with Premier League aspirations.

However, progress has been slow, with the only signing arriving through the door being that of Sonny Carey from Blackpool.

Jones admits that it is going to be one of the toughest windows for his team because of the fact that they finished the season late and have to compete with teams with higher budgets.

“It will be one of our toughest windows”, Jones told his club’s media.

“One, because of finishing the season so late but, two, going into a competitive league where there are huge budgets – we’re competing against a different level of recruitment.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

And Charlton want to try to keep a tight lid on their recruitment efforts as they are aware that they are going up against a number of big clubs for targets.

Charlton have, of late, been linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odeluga Offiah.

The player’s ability to operate in different positions in defence has made him an attractive option for the Addicks.

However, defence is not the only area that is being looked at, with Charlton surely needing to make their attack more potent to cope with the Championship.