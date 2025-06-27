Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Chelsea ‘have indicated’ that they do not wish to loan out a goalkeeper who has been being chased by a Belgian side this summer.

The Blues have been in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, but they have seen been planning for their squad for next season.

Champions League football is back on the agenda at Stamford Bridge and Enzo Maresca will need a squad large enough to cope.

That looks to have had implications on the transfer plans of Belgian side Genk, who are keen on re-signing their former player Mike Penders.

Genk have been looking to sign the promising goalkeeper on loan this summer.

However, according to Belgian journalist Bob Faessen, Chelsea ‘have indicated’ that they do not want to loan him out.

Chelsea are planning to keep Penders at Stamford Bridge.

Season Position 2024–25 4th 2023–24 6th 2022–23 12th 2021–22 3rd 2020–21 4th Chelsea’s last five league finishes

As a result, Genk have started to look for another goalkeeper to bring in this summer.

Chelsea agreed a deal to sign Penders last summer, but the agreement only saw him arrive at the Blues this summer.

As a result he was able to clock regular game time at Genk and continue his development.

How much he might play at Chelsea over the course of the season is open to question, but the Blues feel keeping him at the club is the correct move for now.

Chelsea could be looking for Penders to settle at England and at the club before they start to consider possible loan moves for the shot-stopper.