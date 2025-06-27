Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Some at Stuttgart want to price Bayern Munich out of a move for Liverpool linked attacker Nick Woltemade this summer.

The Merseyside outfit have a centre forward high on their transfer agenda, despite splashing out big cash so far on the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, and they are interested in Germany Under-21 international Woltemade.

He came through the Stuttgart academy system and he is highly rated in Germany, with Bayern Munich having been making moves to sign him.

Stuttgart want to keep hold of the player and they recently raised the price tag from €40m to €60m; a price tag which several of his suitors might find hard to pay.

The Bundesliga outfit are trying to extend Woltemade’s contract with the club and it was suggested that his future will be decided after the end of the Under-21 European Championship, where he is in red-hot form.

But Bayern Munich have managed to reach an agreement with the striker, which has angered the Stuttgart hierarchy.

The club management were unaware of Bayern Munich’s dealings with Woltenmade and now they want to increase his valuation even more.

According to German daily Bild, some people within Stuttgart want his price to now be €80m, which would be beyond what Bayern Munich would pay.

Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has stressed that clubs taking interest in him does not necessarily mean that he will leave, as he stressed that they are firmly planning their future with Woltemade.

“The fact that others have noticed his development and that there are now daily reports of interest from other clubs does not change the fact that Nick’s journey with us is far from over.

“We are firmly planning with Nick and want to benefit from his sporting qualities next year as well.

“There is no alternative scenario for our planning.”

Liverpool are looking to sell Darwin Nunez, while Luis Diaz could also leave, and signing another striker is expected.

Hugo Ekitike is liked, but Eintracht Frankfurt are demanding €100m for his signature, while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is also admired, but even more expensive.