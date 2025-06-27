Michael Regan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are ‘currently in contact’ with German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, who want to know if the Premier League side would sell Kosta Nedeljkovic ‘for less’ than the purchase price agreed in the loan.

Leipzig took Nedeljkovic to Germany on loan in the winter transfer window earlier this year and the deal for the Serbian did include an option to buy.

That option was set at €10.5m plus a further €4.5m in add-ons and Leipzig have been debating whether to trigger it.

They do rate Nedeljkovic, but have been unsure about such a financial outlay to keep him at the club.

Now, according to Sky Deutschland, they are in touch with Aston Villa to try to bring down the price to keep hold of Nedeljkovic.

The two clubs are ‘currently in contact’ to discuss the situation and Leipzig want to know if Aston Villa would sell the defender ‘for less’ than the clause amount.

Another alternative is if Aston Villa agreed to ‘different terms’, although what those terms could be is unclear.

What is clear is that the Bundesliga side, who missed out on European football for next season following a poor league campaign, do want to keep Nedeljkovic at the club into next season.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Just 19 years old, the Serbian right-back made ten appearances in the Bundesliga for Leipzig in the recent campaign.

He started in a Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich, which Leipzig drew 3-3, and helped to add a sense of solidity to the German side.

Leipzig only lost three of the ten league games that the Villa man played in.

Aston Villa are keen to raise funds as they look to stay in line with the Premier League’s financial rules after missing out on Champions League football for next term.

Offloading Nedeljkovic may well fit the bill for Unai Emery’s side, but the exact details of any deal to keep him at Leipzig remain to be seen.