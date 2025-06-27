Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea are ‘not expected to sign’ Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Aston Villa experienced a good season, but they failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, which has affected their finances and the jury is out on how much they can invest.

The Birmingham outfit could see some key departures and goalkeeper Martinez is a player who may well exit Villa Park.

Martinez has been linked with a move out of Villa Park since the beginning of May, as several Premier League outfits and clubs from outside England are taking an interest in him.

Atletico Madrid from Spain and Turkish giants Galatasaray have been linked with him, but it has been suggested a move to Turkish Super Lig outfit ‘is impossible’.

In England, Manchester United and London outfit Chelsea are suggested to be showing interest in the Aston Villa custodian.

It is no secret that Enzo Maresca’s side are actively in the hunt for a goalkeeper this summer, as they are back in the Champions League and they want an experienced goalkeeper.

Player To Fee Jack Grealish Manchester City £100m Jhon Duran Al Nassr £71m Moussa Diaby Al‐Ittihad £50.5m Douglas Luiz Juventus £42.4m Christian Benteke Liverpool £32.5m Aston Villa’s top 5 record sales

However, a move for Martinez to Stamford Bridge is not on the cards, as Chelsea are not expected to sign the Villa star.

The London giants do highly regard the Argentinian World Cup winner, but they are set to look at other options.

Chelsea are set to keep hold of young goalkeeper Mike Penders and will not loan him out.

Martinez signed a new deal last year with Villa which will keep him at the club until 2029 and his suitors will have to pay a hefty fee to convince Unai Emery’s side to part ways with him.

It is suggested that Villa have taken a dip in the goalkeeper market to identify potential targets in the event of Martinez departing and Lille’s Lucas Chevalier is one of the candidates on their list.