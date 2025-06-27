Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Departing Aston Villa loan star Marco Asensio, who is wanted by the Villa Park outfit, has been ‘offered’ to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Spaniard is on loan from the Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and he is not set to be part of Luis Enrique’s side.

Unai Emery’s side brought Asensio in during the winter transfer window from the French giants and he showed his quality.

He featured 21 times for the Villans in all competitions and scored eight goals and provided one assist in the process.

The English club want to make his deal permanent and it has been suggested that PSG want €20m for the ex-Real Madrid star.

Asensio is set to make an exit from Parc des Princes this summer and his entourage are working to find him a club soon.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the 29-year-old has now been offered to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

Club Years Mallorca 2013-2014 Real Madrid 2014-2023 Mallorca (loan) 2014-2015 Espanyol (loan) 2015-2016 Paris Saint-Germain 2023- Aston Villa (loan) 2025 Marcos Asensio’s career history

Galatasaray have signed Leroy Sane and Fenerbahce, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, have been offered the chance to sign Asensio.

Asensio’s deal is up next summer at PSG and the French giants would hope to have more than one club interested in him to ensure some cash for him.

If Aston Villa want him, it remains to be seen if they will act after Asensio leaves, as a new financial fair play year starts from 1st July.

All eyes will be on Fenerbahce now to see if former Real Madrid boss Mourinho will be looking to have Asensio as a part of his team.