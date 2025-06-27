Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers duo Danny Batth and Andreas Weimann were at Derby County’s training ground on Thursday to finalise moves to the Rams, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Rams are finally up and running in this summer transfer window, as striker Carlton Morris has been brought in.

But they are just getting started, as the Derby hierarchy are backing John Eustace, who kept them safe after Paul Warne’s sacking.

Jerry Yates will be heading back to his parent club, Swansea City, which has made them look to add more than one frontman to their side.

The Rams are in pole position to land Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang, amid a host of interest from other Championship clubs.

Now they are heading towards an experienced attacker in the shape of Weimann, who has more than 350 Championship appearances to his name and plays for Blackburn Rovers.

Another Rovers star, Batth, is also on the same page, as he and Weimann were at Derby’s training facilities on Thursday before they finalise their switches.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

Eustace coached them at Ewood Park in the first half of the recent campaign and now he is set to reunite with them.

Batth and Weimann were important parts of the Blackburn Rovers side and the club also offered them contract extensions.

Batth played 41 times, while Weimann featured in 34 matches, but neither of them are staying at Ewood Park.

Derby could benefit a lot from Batth and Weimann’s potential arrivals, with their vast experience of the Championship helping the Rams.

It remains to be seen how soon Derby will announce their arrivals as the end of the month, when they will be free agents, approaches.