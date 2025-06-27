Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are ‘ready to intensify’ their talks to bring in Villarreal attacker Thierno Barry now that his involvement in the European Under-21 Championship has come to an end.

David Moyes wants to improve Everton’s attacking options in the final third for their first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees have looked at a number of potential signings, including Nick Woltemade, and have zeroed in on France Under-21 international Barry.

Efforts have been delayed somewhat by the fact that Barry has been in action at the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.

He played in all France Under-21s’ games up to their semi-final elimination at the hands of Germany and scored against Georgia.

Now, with France out of the tournament, Everton are ‘ready to intensify’ their talks to sign him, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

Everton are to try to thrash out a deal with Villarreal to sign the 22-year-old.

Barry found the back of the net eleven times in La Liga for the Yellow Submarine over the course of last season.

Team Celta Vigo Las Palmas Real Valladolid Girona Leganes Getafe Real Betis Osasuna La Liga teams Thierno Barry scored against

He also provided four assists, meaning 15 goal contributions in total in the Spanish top tier.

Barry especially caught the eye when he scored a hat-trick against Leganes in a game Villarreal won 5-2.

While he played in both Villarreal’s games with Barcelona and Real Madrid though, he was unable to get his name onto the scoresheet.

Barry, who joined the Spanish side from Swiss outfit Basel, has another four years left on his contract in Spain.