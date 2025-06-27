Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Juventus ‘hope to exploit’ interest from the Premier League, where Leeds United are keen, to offload Douglas Luiz within the next three days.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s move to Italy from Aston Villa last summer has worked out and now parting ways seems to be the only solution for Luiz to revive his career.

Luiz has failed to impress the new boss, Igor Tudor, who has only utilised the Brazilian for 45 minutes so far in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

He is out of Juventus’ plans for the upcoming season and they want to offload Luiz, who they brought in for a hefty fee, to bring in cash and balance the books.

The former Aston Villa star has admirers in the Premier League in the form of newly promoted Leeds United, who are in the market to recruit players that can help them survive in the top flight.

It has been suggested that the Yorkshire giants have opened talks with Luiz’s entourage regarding a possible return to England; however, they are facing competition from other Premier League outfits also.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus ‘hope to exploit’ Premier League suitors lining up for Luiz by offloading him by 30th June.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The Bianconeri want the deal for Luiz to be completed by then to boost their financial position, but the clock is ticking as 30th June is Monday; the Premier League has been dubbed the most likely solution.

Manchester United are a team that have also had interest in Luiz and they were among his suitors during the winter transfer window.

However, it is not clear whether the Red Devils will rush into agreeing a deal for the Leeds target before 1st July.

It is also unclear how much Juventus will be asking for Luiz, who they signed last summer for €50m and he has four more years left on his contract.

Leeds may also have to work hard to convince him given they are a newly promoted side.

Luiz spent two years at Manchester City before joining Aston Villa in 2019 and he has featured in 2024 games for them in his career.