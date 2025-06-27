Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘Hopes are high’ that Sunderland will be able to get a swoop for goalkeeper Marcin Bulka over the line in the coming weeks.

Promoted to the Premier League, the Black Cats will be desperate not to slip straight back down to the Championship.

French boss Regis Le Bris wants to add a top goalkeeping option in the shape of Bulka, who is on the books at French side Nice.

Aston Villa, who are also in the market for a goalkeeper, have also been showing interest in Bulka.

Sunderland though are pushing to sign the shot-stopper and recently entered active talks with Nice about a deal.

‘Hopes are high’ that they will be able to sign him, according to journalist Keith Downie as ‘talks are progressing’.

There is though no agreement in place between the two clubs as things stand, though a possible deal would expected to be around £18m.

He made 34 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nice over the course of last term and conceded 41 goals.

Club Years Chelsea (youth) 2016-2019 Paris Saint-Germain 2019-2022 Cartagena (loan) 2020-2021 Chateauroux (loan) 2021 Nice (loan) 2021-2022 Nice 2022- Marcin Bulka’s career history

The Poland international also managed to keep eight clean sheets as Nice finished fourth and got into the Champions League qualifiers.

Bulka was in the youth ranks at Chelsea before he made the move to Paris Saint-Germain.

He had a number of loan moves before he then joined Nice on a permanent basis, where he has clocked regular game time.

Bulka has also been linked with Italian giants AC Milan this summer.