Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, who is set to leave Aston Villa following his loan spell, is attracting interest from Juventus, as the Italian giants have made contact with the player’s camp ‘in the last hours’.

The 27-year-old defender fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge and was loaned out to Villa Park in the winter transfer window.

He featured in ten games for Unai Emery’s side over the course of his loan, which will come to an end at the end of this month.

Even though the Villa Park outfit are trying to sign a centre-back, it appears that they may not be getting Disasi back.

The French defender could make a move away from England, as he is attracting interest from a club in Italy.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus ‘appreciate’ the defender, who is on his way out of Villa Park.

It has also been suggested that the Turin giants have ‘had new contact’ with the player’s agents ‘in the last hours’.

Player Age Pau Torres 28 Tyrone Mings 32 Ezri Konsa 27 Aston Villa’s centre-backs

Disasi was initially a steady part of Emery’s side, but by the end of the campaign, he did not feature in the last four games for Aston Villa.

His contract at Chelsea does not expire until the summer of 2029 and it has been suggested that he has a valuation of around €30m.

Juventus have the likes of Nayef Aguerd, Marcos Senesi and Leonardo Balerdi are on their wish list, and now Disasi is a new name to their list.

Now it remains to be seen if the Villa Park outfit will make a late move for Disasi or if he will look for a new club upon his return to Chelsea.