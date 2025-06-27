Michael Owens/Getty Images

Juventus hope to change Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah’s minds this weekend as they aim to offload the duo to Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees are looking to add more quality to their wide areas and have looked at the Italian top flight.

Juventus duo Mbangula and Weah are the players they are keen on and the Italian giants are also ready to sell.

The players, though, especially the United States international, are not at all convinced to make the switch to the City Ground.

It has been suggested that 25-year-old Weah does not want to leave the Turin-based club, but even if he has to, he feels there will be better options than the Tricky Trees.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Old Lady plan to convince the duo this weekend to make a move to the Premier League club this summer.

The City Ground outfit will be playing in the Conference League in the upcoming season, while Juventus are in the Champions League.

Mbangula Weah 21 years old 25 years old Belgium U21 – 8 caps USA – 44 caps Winger Winger Samuel Mbangula vs Timothy Weah

Juventus have now excluded Weah from their FIFA Club World Cup squad, but he is still insisting on staying at the club.

Igor Tudor’s side want to make their move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho and they want to offload Mbangula and Weah before this month ends.

The Tricky Trees could seal the wingers for €22m combined, but it is unclear if the move will happen.

All eyes will be on Juventus to see if they will be able to convince Weah and Mbangula to move.