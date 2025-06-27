Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United could have an opening to swoop for a German left-back they are keen on as there is a large gap between his demands on a new deal and what his club are offering.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds are keen to bring in a new left-back as Junior Firpo is set to move on when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Firpo was offered new terms to continue at Elland Road, but is heading back to Spain with Real Betis.

Tottenham are also active early in the summer window, with Mathys Tel having joined, while Kota Takai is a young Japanese defender joining the ranks.

Both Premier League sides have their eyes on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Lukas Ullrich as a potential recruit.

Gladbach have been hopeful of locking him down on a new contract running until 2029 and do not want to lose him.

However, according to German daily Bild, there is a large gap between the terms Ullrich wants and those Gladbach have put on the table.

Farke coached Die Fohlen for a year and he will know all about what Ullrich can bring to the table as the defender was likely discussed in recruitment meetings.

Game Minute booked St Pauli (H) 54th Bayern Munich (H) 66th Eintracht Frankfurt (H) 48th St Pauli (A) 47th Eintracht Frankfurt (A) – cup 59th Lukas Ullrich’s bookings last season

The young left-back joined the Monchengladbach outfit from fellow German side Hertha Berlin in the summer of 2023, the summer Farke was sacked, and has made rapid progress.

Leeds and Tottenham are likely to have their eyes on the European Under-21 Championship final this weekend.

Ullrich is currently away with the Germany Under-21s in Slovakia, featuring in the Under-21 European Championship, and his side play England in the final.

All eyes will be on the Foals and the player to see if they will be able to bridge the gap they have in their demands, or if the interested Premier League clubs will try to lure him away with a good financial package.

His deal at Gladbach runs until 2027.