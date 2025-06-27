Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Liverpool are admirers of a teenage midfielder, but have not done a deal to take him to Anfield despite suggestions to the contrary, according to journalist James Pearce.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions have a rich history of promoting young players and bringing in starlets to their youth ranks.

Two of their academy graduates – Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas – made an impression in the Championship last season for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, respectively.

With an aim to add more quality to their youth ranks, the Merseyside club have been linked with a player at League One side Blackpool.

One of the club’s teenage prospects, Gabriel Schluter, has caught the attention of the Liverpool scouts.

Yet to fully make his mark at Blackpool’s youth level, Schluter is considered to have huge growth potential, something that Liverpool may want to tap into.

However, suggestions that a deal to buy him from Blackpool is done or close to being done are wide of the mark.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Liverpool ‘admire him’ though and the jury is out on whether they will sign him up.

The Reds are continually being linked with players across the globe and whether they will pull the trigger on a deal for Schluter remains open to question.

For the senior side, Liverpool have been splashing the cash already this summer.

Jeremie Frimpong has arrived to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz have also been added to the ranks.