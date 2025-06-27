Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have now ‘pulled the plug’ for Leeds United and Everton linked Timothy Weah, according to journalist John Percy.

The Tricky Trees have been looking to sign Samuel Mbangula and Weah from Juventus for the past few days.

Weah, though, has not been convinced about a move to the City Ground and he has made it clear that he wants to see what other options come his way if he does have to move.

The American could have other Premier League options as both Everton and Leeds are interested in him.

Juventus accepted a €22m bid from Nottingham Forest for Mbangula and Weah and it was suggested that they would try to convince the duo over the weekend to accept the move.

However, Nottingham Forest themselves have stopped their chase to get the USA international this summer.

It has been suggested that they have pulled the plug on the 25-year-old winger due to more than one reason.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Everton and Leeds will now be boosted in their Weah chase, but neither club can offer him European football, which the Tricky Trees could with Conference League football.

The Elland Road outfit have been busy with their summer business so far, while Everton are yet to make moves for any of their targets.

It remains to be seen if Weah would prefer either of the Whites or the Toffees as a preferred destination after rejecting Nottingham Forest.

If he does, that could raise eyebrows at Forest, given they finished higher up the ladder than both last term.

Juventus have made it clear that they want to offload Weah this summer and it remains to be seen if he will agree to make a move to England later in the transfer window.