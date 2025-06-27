Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Championship outfit Southampton have a new Under-21 head coach lined up to replace the departing Calum McFarlane, according to journalist Alfie House.

Saints are set to be without their Under-21 boss next season as the 39-year-old takes up a role at Chelsea’s youth academy.

McFarlane left quite an impression at Southampton during his brief stint as the Under-21 boss.

His side managed to make it to the Premier League 2 playoff final, where they were finally beaten by Manchester City.

He is now set to go to west London, where he will be given a role in the academy of Premier League giants Chelsea.

The onus is now on Saints to get the appointment right to replace McFarlane as they bid to make sure their talented youngsters get the guidance they need to develop and push for the first team.

They have in fact got things moving quickly and have wrapped up a new appointment.

Manager Time at Club Will Still May 2025 – present Ivan Juric December 2024 – April 2025 Russell Martin June 2023 – December 2024 Nathan Jones November 2022 – February 2023 Ralph Hasenhuttl December 2018 – November 2022 Last five permanent Southampton managers

The only thing that is now missing is the usual paperwork before the official announcement is made.

The new Under-12 boss will be one who has been on the radar of the club’s technical director, Johannes Spors.

Since Saints have a rich reputation of nurturing young talent, the new Under-21 head coach will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders from the very outset.

Southampton will hope for an overall improvement next season after their senior side got relegated from the Premier League next season.